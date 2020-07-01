Tomorrow, we will welcome Nigel Rawding QC to Twenty Essex. After almost 40 years at international law firm Freshfields, he is retiring from the partnership and moving to Chambers as a full-time arbitrator.

Nigel is rightly recognised as a leading figure in international arbitration. He is a Director of the LCIA and a member of the ICC UK Commission on Arbitration.

Nigel’s expertise will complement and further enhance the set’s leading status and reputation in international arbitration.

Duncan Matthews QC and Stephen Atherton QC, co-Heads of Twenty Essex, commented:

“Nigel will make a seamless transition to being a pre-eminent international commercial arbitrator and we are delighted he has chosen to do so at Twenty Essex. He has the whole skill set required. Parties and practitioners alike will be fortunate indeed to secure his services for the resolution of their disputes, and he will be a joy to work with for his co-arbitrators.”

Nigel says: “I have known most of the arbitrator members at Twenty Essex over many years and have always appreciated their experience and understanding, especially when appearing in front of them! I have also had the great pleasure of working alongside barrister members of Chambers in a number of commercial cases in the past. Having had the experience of working with so many great colleagues over so many years at Freshfields, I am delighted to be joining another highly talented and amiable group of experts in the international arbitration field.”

Contact the arbitrators’ practice management team for further information on Nigel.