Lisa Linklater QC and Christopher Barnes QC take Silk at Westminster Hall

Lisa Linklater and Christopher Barnes from Exchange Chambers have today been appointed Queen’s Counsel following the Queen’s Counsel Declaration Ceremony at Westminster Hall, Houses of Parliament, presided over by the Lord Chancellor and following the approval of their appointment by the Queen.

In total, 101 barristers and solicitors from England and Wales have taken Silk today. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy in the Higher Courts.

Lisa Linklater QC specialises in high value, legally and factually complex shareholder and partnership disputes, corporate insolvency and commercial litigation in the Business and Property Courts of the High Courts of Justice, as well as appellate advocacy in those fields of practice. She is recommended as Tier 1 by the Legal 500 in Company and Insolvency and Band 1 by Chambers UK in commercial dispute resolution. Lisa is the first female barrister from the North Eastern Circuit practising in the field of Commercial Chancery to take Silk and the second female barrister in her practice area from Chambers outside London to be appointed Queen’s Counsel.

Christopher Barnes QC practices exclusively in the areas of personal injury, clinical negligence and related litigation, with significant experience at all levels of multi-track claims up to and in excess of £10 million. He has particular expertise in military claims and is consistently ranked as a leading junior by Chambers UK and the Legal 500 in the field of personal injury.

Commenting on her appointment, Lisa Linklater QC said:

“I am very honoured and delighted to be appointed Queen’s Counsel. The weeks since the announcement that I was to become a QC have been a whirlwind. So many friends and colleagues from across the legal profession have been so kind and generous with their warm wishes and sage advice, which I really appreciate. It is wonderful to be at today’s appointment ceremony with my parents, husband, children, Chambers’ Director and Chambers’ Chief Executive, all of whom have supported me in reaching this pinnacle. Today is truly memorable with ceremonies at the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building before the Lord Chief Justice, the Chancellor of the High Court and the Judge in Charge of the Commercial Court.”

Continued Lisa:

“I am really looking forward to this next chapter in my career and doors opening to new opportunities. With the help of the senior clerking team across each of the three cities in which Exchange Chambers is based, which I very much appreciate, the transition of my practice to silk has been relatively smooth so far.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Barnes QC said:

“I’m very grateful to all of those whose support has led to my appointment. All of the staff at Exchange Chambers have played a huge rule in developing and advancing my career and I would not be where I am without their efforts. I owe a similar debt to all those solicitors who have instructed me. Without their loyalty my practice could never have progressed as it has. I look forward to continuing to work with them and to developing my practice in silk.”

Commenting on the appointments, Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers said:

“On behalf of everyone at Exchange I would like to congratulate Lisa and Chris. This recognition is very much deserved and is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication.”

Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers at Exchange, said:

“Congratulations to Lisa and Chris. They are both fantastic barristers and we are very grateful to have them as members of Exchange.”

Exchange Chambers now has 200 members, including 24 silks