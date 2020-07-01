Leading commercial Chancery set Serle Court Chambers has announced its participation in the 10,000 Black Interns scheme, a programme aimed at transforming the horizons of young Black talent with paid internships across over 25 sectors.

The scheme was set up in 2022 in response to the stark underrepresentation of Black talent in the founders’ industries. Initially the group aimed to place 100 Black students and graduates in internship positions within investment managing – a goal that was quickly eclipsed.

Following the success of the pilot, the goalposts were moved to 10,000 Black interns in five years. With 2,500+ internships already offered to Black students and graduates, the scheme is fast on its way to its next milestone.

Serle Court will be joining the programme’s ‘Legal: The Bar’ syndicated offering, whereby a group of Chambers each host an intern for a week at a time, giving Black students and graduates the opportunity to gain a broad insight into the lives of barristers and providing them with invaluable skills should they wish to pursue a career at the Bar, or indeed any other facet of the legal industry.

This partnership constitutes an element of the set’s response to the well-documented under-representation, in particular, of people of colour at the commercial and Chancery Bars. Other activities have included participation in joint events with other chambers which seek to reach out to all under-represented groups prior to the pupillage application round. These are all part of Serle Court’s long-standing general commitment to diversity and inclusion, shown (for example) in a recent roundtable discussion the set co-hosted with the BUCKLESconnect network entitled “how to get women and their advocates on-board in law”.

Kathryn Purkis, Chambers Director at Serle Court, commented: “We are delighted to be participating in this long-overdue push for real and lasting change in the racial composition of the Bar. Everyone, irrespective of race, colour or creed, should be able to make the bright future they wish for into a reality.”

