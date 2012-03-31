Judicial pensions will soon look very different for the ‘taper-protected’ and ‘unprotected’ members, namely those that were in office during 31st March 2012 and 31st March 2015 but age 58 and under. A keen eye must be kept on the changing pensions landscape to remedy the McCloud, O’Brien 1, O’Brien 2 and Miller Judgements.

Against a background of historically low interest rates, increasing life expectancy and the consequent growing burden on the taxpayer, the government introduced extensive reforms to public-service pension schemes in 2015. The reforms targeted taxpayer savings of around £400bn over 50 years. Inevitably, they also resulted in less generous retirement arrangements, including higher pension ages for millions of public-sector staff, among them senior members of the legal profession.

The reforms increased the normal judicial pension age from 65 to a member’s state pension age and introduced a fixed cost ceiling to limit the cost to the taxpayer. They also replaced final-salary schemes with new schemes based on a career-average design.

Within the legal profession, judges were moved to the New Judicial Pension Scheme 2015 (NJPS), sometimes known simply as JPS 2015, a career-average scheme with a lower accrual rate than the previous final-salary schemes: namely, the Judicial Pension Scheme 1983 (JUPRA) and the Fee Paid Judicial Pension Scheme (FPJPS: JUPRA’s fee-paid equivalent).

The NJPS 2015 was established on 1 April 2015 and is open to all UK judiciary, except where terms and conditions are specifically non-pensionable, or where a judge is a member of another judicial pension scheme in respect of their service. This includes eligible fee-paid judges. The scheme launched upon the closure of the existing JUPRA pension scheme, which ceased to accept new members from 1 April 2015, except where transitional provisions apply.

Tax disadvantages of the new scheme

Critically, the two legacy schemes were not tax-registered. As such, they were not subject to annual and lifetime limits on the tax-relieved benefits they could accrue. However, tax-registered schemes – such as the NJPS – are subject to these limits.

The lifetime allowance (LTA) is currently £1,073,100 although certain protections exist (see below). If the total value of an individual’s pension benefits (inclusive of private pensions and accrual under the NJPS) exceeds the allowance, there is a tax charge of 25% (in addition to the judge’s marginal rate tax) if the benefits are withdrawn as income or 55% if they are withdrawn as a cash lump sum. Importantly, the £1,073,100 does not apply to contributions but to the value of retirement benefits, part of which from the NJPS is calculated as a multiple of the income payable.

In terms of the annual allowance (AA), the most an individual can save in a pension scheme in a single tax year is currently (2020/21 tax year) set at a maximum of £40,000 gross per tax year (6 April to 5 April) and could be as low as £4,000 gross. This AA is comprised of personal contributions, employer contributions and includes any accrual (calculated as a multiple of the benefit) such as that enjoyed via the NJPS. The £40,000 gross AA begins to reduce for those whose total income exceeds £240,000 in any one tax year. If the AA is exceeded, the individual will be unable to claim tax relief on any contributions that exceed the limit and they will incur an Annual Allowance Charge. The Annual Allowance Charge will be added to the rest of the individual’s taxable income for the year in question when determining their tax liability.

The change in tax status impacted judges uniquely. That is because the judicial schemes were the only public-service schemes that were not formerly tax-registered. In other words, not only were judges moved to a generally less beneficial scheme, they also became subject to the annual and lifetime limits. The Ministry of Justice has accepted that this was especially costly for high earners and those who had built up significant private pensions.

Planning considerations

The ongoing deliberations relating to the Judicial pension schemes, the impact upon allowances as a result of accrual and LTA calculations and the generally more complex tax affairs of the self employed should encourage advice from those with an intimate knowledge of the Judicial pension schemes. Not only must one ensure that their AA is correctly calculated after taking into consideration the tapering rules but an accurate assessment of the likely accrual under the NJPS needs to be made so that the total pension benefits for the year remain within the AA.

There are also added complications in terms of Enhanced and Fixed protection. The AA and LTA were originally introduced in 2006. People who had accrued larger pensions prior to the 2006 cut-off faced a potentially significant charge simply because the rules changed. In the interest of fairness, various forms of LTA protection were introduced. Thus, Enhanced Protection exempts the holder from paying LTA charges. Meanwhile, Primary and Fixed Protection secures a member’s LTA at a certain level. The latest version, Fixed Protection 2016, provides a LTA of £1.25 million and is still open to applicants that meet the criteria. The majority of the protections provide cover on the understanding that no further pension contributions are made or that no further active accrual results into registered schemes. However, there are situations where electing for protection or holding onto existing protections, is inadvisable.

A number of other considerations also need to be taken into account in order to determine the way forward. As ever, it comes down to an individual’s circumstance.

Government proposals to remedy discrimination

Those judges who were closest to retirement were protected from the changes and remained in JUPRA/FPJPS. However, in the December 2018 McCloud ruling, the Court of Appeal held that the transitional protections provided to older judges as part of the 2015 judicial pension reforms constituted unlawful direct age discrimination. On 27 June 2019, the Supreme Court denied the government permission to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

Ministry of Justice seeks judges’ views on pension proposals

In July 2020, the government announced proposals to remedy the unlawful age discrimination. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) launched a consultation process seeking views on these proposals from the judiciary – in particular, those affected by the discrimination identified in the McCloud case. The consultation process closed on 16 October 2020 and its outcome is expected in early 2021.

The consultation proposed that:

“Judges in scope of McCloud are given a choice whether to have retrospectively accrued benefits in either JUPRA/FPJPS or NJPS from 1 April 2015. The choice would be made via a formal ‘options exercise’ after the end of the remedy period, although judges who have retired or are due to retire before 2022 should be able to make their decision sooner.”

The options exercise above will follow the introduction of a reformed pension scheme that the MoJ intends to introduce for all judges from 1 April 2022.

Critically, however, only ‘taper-protected’ members and ‘unprotected’ members (those born after 01.04.1957) that were in service on 31 March 2012 and 31 March 2015 – regardless of whether they opted out or not are deemed to be in ‘scope’, i.e., given the choice of whether to have retrospectively accrued benefits in either JUPRA/FPJPS or NJPS from 1 April 2015. Those NJPS members that fall outside these parameters, will remain in the NJPS before transferring to the ‘reformed scheme’ in 2022.

Moreover, the proposals on how to remunerate those with AA and LTA tax breaches since joining NJPS are limited. While, the consultation proposes, for example, how members will be remunerated if they had an AA charge(s) or LTA breach at retirement, there is no mention of any redress for those that have understood the rules and subsequently altered or ceased personal pension contributions since 2015 or those that have breached transitional protection due to joining the NJPS who now, under an unregistered scheme, may argue that the protection was lost unnecessarily.

The consultation suggests those judges that elect to return to JUPRA/FPJPS, will not forfeit either the Enhanced or Fixed protection. Those that stay in the NJPS will. However, there are added complications reflecting the complexity of the rules surrounding Enhanced and Fixed Protection. Fixed Protection, for example, will be lost if further contributions are made, further active benefit accrual occurs, or an enhanced transfer value is received after the relevant date.

There are added complications concerning the AA and accruals that members would be we well advised to seek professional advice about.

Whilst “the Scheme Advisory Board made it clear that a significant portion of judges are certain they want to return to JUPRA/FPJPS and do not want to have to wait until the end of the remedy period to make that election”, the consultation believes that waiting will allow for an informed decision. There may be circumstances, for example when considering the 20-year service cap for JUPRA/FPJPS, that remaining in the NJPS is the better option. Until the end of the remedy period (March 2022), those members entitled, according to the Consultation process, to elect which scheme to opt for and currently in the NJPS, will remain there. They will therefore continue to be subject to AA and LTA limits. Judges that subsequently elect to return to JUPRA/FPJPS and face the tax consequences directly (rather than the scheme paying) should receive a refund of AA charge(s).

At the end of the remedy period, members will need to make a choice. If they elect not to do so they will automatically remain in NJPS. It is vital therefore that members monitor their intranet correspondence. They should also keep a weather eye on the pensions’ horizon given that more changes are likely in the coming years. There is already a proposal, for example, to increase the mandatory judicial retirement age from 70 to 72 or 75.

In conclusion, the government’s proposals on the surface appear reasonable. Not only do they remove the discrimination, but the choice of either JUPRA/FPJPS or NJPS membership should ensure that no member of the judiciary is worse off than prior to the introduction of the reforms in 2015. Moreover, the government has said that all qualifying individuals will be able to receive the benefits to which they are entitled, whether they have lodged a legal claim or not.

However, as hopefully explained above, the devil is in the detail. The relatively simple changes proposed by the government are much more complex on closer inspection. There are a number of interconnected rules that need to be carefully considered. It is critical therefore to seek advice from an expert before taking any action. Failure to do so could result in a hefty tax bill(s), and potentially a far less generous pension than members were expecting in retirement.

Julian C E Morgan

Managing Director of Fleet Street Wealth (Bar Council Partner and Chartered financial advisory practice)

