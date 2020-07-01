We are delighted to announce that Professor Robert Schütze, a leading constitutional scholar with a particular expertise in the law of the European Union and comparative federalism, has joined Cornerstone Barristers as an Associate Member.

Robert is Professor of European and Comparative Law at Durham University and Luiss (Rome) and the Co-Director of the Durham Global Policy Institute. He was called to the Bar in 2020.

He is a permanent Visiting Professor at the College of Europe (Bruges); and in the past, he has been a Visiting Professor or Fellow at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (London), the Centre for European Legal Studies (Cambridge), the Institute of European and Comparative Law (Oxford) and the Max-Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law (Heidelberg). He has been a Fulbright-Schuman Fellow at the Centre for European Studies at Harvard University and a Braudel Senior Fellow at the European University Institute.

Robert is the author of numerous publications including European Union Law and An Introduction to European Law (both with Oxford University Press) and (with Roger Masterman) the Cambridge Companion to Comparative Constitutional Law. As an editor, he has co-founded (with Richard Albert) the Oxford Comparative Constitutionalism Series that aims to explore the horizontal and vertical links between local, national or global constitutional structures; and he is also the series co-editor (with Piet Eeckhout) of the Oxford European Union Law Library. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Philip Coppel QC and Tom Cosgrove QC, Joint Heads of Chambers said: “We are very pleased indeed to welcome Robert to Cornerstone Barristers. His legal expertise and reputation will be a huge asset to Chambers and further our important links with academia and public law.”