Exchange Chambers has continued its fast-paced expansion with the arrival of Richard McLean as a new member.

Richard, who was called to the Bar in 2011, joins Exchange from 1 Chancery Lane, London. He specialises in employment and personal injury.

Richard acts for a wide range of clients including businesses, individuals, trade unions, and public sector organisations. He frequently acts for both claimants and respondents in multi-day cases in the Employment Tribunal/EAT, and cases across the fast and multi-tracks.

Prior to working at the self-employed Bar, Richard worked for the Government Legal Department and HM Treasury, in addition to working for a law firm in Texas representing death row prisoners. He has devoted part of his time to pro bono work through the Free Representation Unit, the Bar’s pro bono charity Advocate, and Sports Resolutions, and was previously chair of a charity providing support to asylum seekers in South London.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Richard McLean said:

“I am delighted to be joining Exchange Chambers, with its dominant position across the North of England and nationwide reputation for excellence. I’m extremely pleased to be joining such a classy, professional and forward-looking outfit, with undoubted strength in my practice areas.”

Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers said:

“Richard is a highly-regarded barrister with a busy practice.

“His arrival continues the trend of practitioners relocating from London to join Chambers. We wish him a long and successful career at Exchange.”