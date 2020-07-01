Ian Whitehurst from Exchange Chambers in Liverpool has been appointed to a number of new academic roles, reflecting his expertise in financial and cyber-crime.

Ian has been appointed as a guest lecturer at Northumbria University in financial crime and a guest lecturer at Nottingham University in cyber-crime. He will deliver a series of lectures over the next academic year.

The appointments complement Ian’s existing role as an associate lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University.

Ian Whitehurst has also been invited to deliver a guest lecture at Galway University in February 2022 in relation to the use of technology in the criminal trial process and how to challenge forensic computer evidence focusing upon the prosecutions arising from the Post Office litigation.

This follows on from a previous series of guest lectures at Galway, Ulster Universities & University College, Dublin on cyber related crime issues.

Commenting his expertise, Ian, who has long been ranked a leading junior in Chambers UK and the Legal 500 said:

“I am delighted to complement my criminal practice with a number of new lecturing assignments.