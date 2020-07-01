Leading family law chambers 4PB is pleased to welcome Alexandra Wilson to its set. Alexandra joins the set from 5 St. Andrew’s Hill, having practiced previously in both Family and Criminal Law.

At 4PB, Alexandra’s practice will enhance the chambers’ offering in Matrimonial Finance Law, Children Law and domestic abuse – particularly in cases concerning cross-border disputes.

Outside of her practice, Alexandra is the author of In Black and White, which details her experiences as a young mixed-raced woman in the legal profession, as well as the Co-Founder of One Case At A Time, a non-profit organisation facilitating legal funding and representation in cases of injustice for black people in the UK.

Head of Chambers, Alex Verdan QC, said “We warmly welcome Alexandra as a member of Chambers. Her expertise and sensitivity in handling care proceedings is spoken of in high regard by our instructing solicitors. We are confident she will be an excellent addition to the team.”

Alexandra said “I am delighted to be joining 4PB to pursue a specialist family practice. I am looking forward to supporting families and our professional clients in their legal needs. I have been welcomed with open arms and I am excited to be alongside the best at the Bar.”