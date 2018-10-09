UK Competition barrister admitted to practice foreign law in Australia

Kings Chambers barrister Adam Aldred has become the first ever lawyer to be granted an Australian Registration Certificate by the New South Wales (NSW) Bar Association, entitling him to practice foreign law in Australia.

As a foreign qualified lawyer with an Australian Registration Certificate, Adam is able to advise Australian solicitors and their clients on competition law issues affecting them which have a UK or EU dimension. This includes merger control, regulatory investigations, dominance, global litigation, international trading arrangements and compliance.

Adam specialises in Competition Law and Antitrust Litigation and is top ranked by Chambers & Partners in the UK.

Adam said;

“I am pleased to be able to extend my practice so I can help Australian businesses too. Competition law is global. A huge number of Australian businesses, both large and small, operate on the global stage. With the Australian Registration Certificate, I can readily helpAustralian businesses and their solicitors when the competition law issues they face have a UK or EU element, as they often will.”

Gary Young, Chief Clerk at Kings Chambers, said;

“This is fantastic news. We are a globally minded set and we’re lucky to have barristers such as Adam who specialise in niche areas of practice and are committed to offering the best service to a high professional standard.

“Adam is very easy to work with. His advice can be sought on an ad hoc basis or he can be readily incorporated into a team for longer term projects.”