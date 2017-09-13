Students to get free entry to official Bar Council Pupillage Fair

Popular CV clinic returns

This year’s official Bar Council Pupillage Fair in London will be free to attend for students considering a career as a barrister.

The fair, which takes place at the University of Law in Moorgate, London on 21 October, will see barristers and their chambers on hand for students to meet and discuss their career options at the Bar.

The popular CV clinic, which last year saw students queuing to get one-to-one advice from practising barristers on how to prepare their CV for pupillage applications, is set to return. Last year, students got help on how to draft a CV for a pupillage application from high profile barristers, including the current Chair of the Bar, Andrew Langdon QC.

The Bar Council runs the annual careers event to give students exposure to the barristers’ profession in a fair which is designed and delivered by barristers. This is the only fair that has been designed by the Bar Council and the barristers’ profession and puts everything students need to know about a career as a barrister under one roof. A variety of chambers from across different specialist areas of law, including criminal, commercial and family, will be exhibiting at the fair.

Students who attend will have the opportunity to:

Speak to barrister from every practice area

Get advice on the sort of information barristers look for in pupillage applications

Attend networking sessions with current pupils

Attend our CV clinic to have their Pupillage Applications read over by real pupillage panels

Attend talks about financing the BPTC and early years of practice

Attend talks from Juniors and QCs about what practice at the Bar is really like

Students wishing to attend can register for free via the following linkhttps://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pupillage-fair-2017-tickets-36104165531?aff=ehomecard