Sports experts come together for flagship conference

Sports experts and governing bodies from across the globe are coming together in Manchester for The Future of Sports Law and Business conference which will unveil the findings of a major two-year study.

Attendees from across Europe, the Middle East and North America will attend the Etihad Stadium on 1st November with speakers at the conference including representatives from FIFA, The FA, the European Football Agents Association (EFAA), The Rugby Football League and Daniel Parslow, former professional footballer and concussion awareness campaigner.

Leading barristers set Kings Chambers is hosting the conference in conjunction with the Centre for Sports Law Research at Edge Hill University (‘CSLR’) which will feature sports law experts David Casement QC, Head of Sport at Kings Chambers, Martin Budworth, barrister at Kings Chambers and Arbitrator for Sport Resolutions and the Football League and Steven Flynn, Barrister and Arbitrator at Kings Chambers and Visiting Fellow at the CSLR.

Findings of a two-year European Union supported study into the regulation of football agents across Europe will be unveiled at the conference. With the FIFA Council on 26-27 October 2019 set to approve reforms to the industry, the event will bring together key stakeholders to debate the reforms and discuss the future of football agents only days after their adoption.

Other topics to be covered at the event include: sport finances; concussion; match fixing; women’s sport; and bullying in sport.

The event organiser, Steven Flynn, said:

“This is the third edition of the event and it has gone from strength to strength. This year we are delighted to be able to welcome leading representatives from FIFA, the FA, the RFL, the RFU, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Commission, as well as delegates from right across Europe and the Middle East. Those attending will be able to hear what the future holds for sports law and business, directly from those involved in the decision making at a national and international level.”

The conference is aimed at in-house counsel, sports executives and administrators, agents, players, coaches, current and former players, private practice lawyers, academics and students.

