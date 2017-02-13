Serle Court welcomes back Jonathan Adkin QC 

Leading Chancery and Commercial set Serle Court announces the return of top Silk Jonathan Adkin QC, who will be re-joining chambers on 13 February 2017 from Fountain Court.

Jonathan is a heavyweight Commercial Chancery Silk and his return to Serle Court confirms the set’s continuing market lead in this area. It has long been regarded as the go-to set for the most complex, big-ticket and high profile Chancery and Commercial disputes.

Jonathan was called to the Bar in 1997 and, in 2013, was one of the first of his generation to take Silk. With 20 years’ experience, his practice today covers all aspects of Commercial and Chancery dispute resolution, with a strong emphasis on substantial, multi-handed and offshore or cross-jurisdictional disputes, chiming perfectly with Serle Court’s core disciplines.

Regularly appearing in the Commercial Court and Chancery Division in multi-billion dollar actions, Jonathan has acted in some of the largest cases in recent times, including Berezovsky v Abramovich, Patarkatsishvili v Anisimov and the Madoff litigation to name a few. He also appears in the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court and Privy Council, and has specialist knowledge in both domestic and international arbitration.

Jonathan was named as Private Client: Trusts and Probate Silk of the Year by Legal 500 UK for 2017 and is described in the legal directories as “a real powerhouse, who stands out from his peers”, “simply brilliant” and “very able – he can turn his hand to just about anything” and his advocacy is described as “sublime”.

Commenting on the recruitment, John Petrie, Chief Executive of Serle Court said: “We are thrilled that Jonathan has decided to return to Serle Court, demonstrating our ability to attract and retain the very best talent at the Commercial and Chancery Bar. Jonathan was a very popular member of chambers and is welcomed back with open arms.”