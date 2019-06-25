Richard Alomo to attend 13th Annual Business Law Conference in Nigeria

A lawyer from London’s No5 Barrister’s Chambers is travelling to Nigeria this month to attend the 13th Annual Business Law Conference.

Richard Alomo, a respected commercial and chancery lawyer and member of the Business and Property Group at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, will attend the event in Lagos which is being hosted by the Nigerian Bar Association: Section on Business Law.

The conference, which will run from June 26 to June 28, will have the theme Growth, Investment & Employment: Beyond Rhetoric.

Richard said: “The conference will consider the role of the private sector in the Nigerian economy and focus on practical and pragmatic solutions to achieving, inter alia, inclusive economic growth, attracting and maintaining investment within the Nigerian economy and creating an enabling business environment.

“It will also afford the opportunity to establish and strengthen legal and business links with practitioners in Nigeria and network with fellow attendees.”

The conference will be attended by domestic as well as international legal practitioners. Key topics are due to be discussed, such as the role of the private sector, moving Nigeria from an oil exporting economy to value addition, the business environment, building investor confidence in the administration of justice and adapting to the changing face of legal practice.

