PX Chambers Services launched by The Kohen Rapoport Group

Legal innovators The Kohen Rapoport Group are proud to announce their latest innovative legal brand PX Chambers Services (PXC), aimed at barristers and chambers who engage in direct access activity.

PXC is a new generation of ‘Super Chambers’ that enhances and streamlines barristers’ direct access services and enables the legal process to run smoother and more efficiently than ever before.

Offering a comprehensive range of support for both barristers and their clients (beyond the standard scope of services offered by traditional chambers), PXC aims to change the way direct access works forever.

PXC combines the traditional chambers services (clerking, administration and IT) with a much broader range of supplementary resources designed specifically for ‘direct access’ practitioners. These include paralegal services (which are available to both barristers and their clients), client management support, case finance and practice marketing (including PR, SEO and social media management).

Thanks to PXC, both chambers and barristers can now ‘cherry-pick’ the services they require to enhance their direct access activities.

PXC recognise the Public Access Scheme offers an important and lucrative opportunity for legal professionals, but without an appropriate infrastructure to accommodate barristers and clients, the Scheme cannot flourish and realise its full potential.

PXC’s strength is its core of senior and junior paralegals – provided by its sister company PX Paralegal – who are on hand to assist barristers and clients with every aspect of their ‘direct access’ activities.

But PXC can offer so much more, including:

• Marketing and PR expertise (social media, press exposure, SEO)

• Advanced client-acquisition platform

• Case financing solutions

• Client communication and management support

• Bookkeeping and accounting services

• Billing management and fee collection; and

• Full suite of IT support.

PXC also offers consumers expert assistance (via it’s client facing website – PX Direct) to choose the right barrister for their case.

PX Direct differs from other ‘direct access’ websites by offering clients the advantages of paralegal support and ‘payment plans’ for legal costs, making ‘direct access’ a truly compelling alternative to using solicitors.

PX Direct paralegals, are adequately-versed in all areas of law to assess a consumer’s legal requirements and introduce them to a barrister best-suited to their needs. The paralegals continue to support client-barrister relations throughout the legal case, undertaking tasks similar to those performed by solicitors, but at much lower rates.

The above arrangement overcomes the barriers that previously rendered ‘direct access’ not suitable to many types of cases. As a result, the combination of PXC and PX Direct serve to facilitate greater access to justice for consumers while realising the full potential of ‘direct access’ for barristers.

Dr Yuri Rapoport, CEO of The Kohen Rapoport Group, comments: “PX Chambers Services is the latest piece of a legal jigsaw we’ve been creating over the past year, which we believe, will be invaluable to chambers and barristers alike.

“Since the inception of The Public Access Scheme in 2004, we have been great supporters because of the benefits it provides; it enables consumers to save both money and time and to access ‘experts’ directly.

“Our comprehensive range of services interlink seamlessly to take the burden and administrative headaches away for those supporting the direct access route.

“The Bar Council has introduced a brilliant scheme – and over the past decade have trained over 7,000 barristers on how to offer their services directly to consumers. Now it’s time to realise the opportunity that the scheme presents – for the benefit of barristers for consumers and for justice.”

Timothy Becker, Vice Chairman Public Access Bar Association and Barrister and Mediator at 33 Bedford Row comments:

“As one of first members of the Bar to embrace the enormous opportunities that the Direct Public Access Scheme has brought to the Bar I am delighted to learn of this new and exciting initiative – PX Chambers Services launched by The Kohen Rapoport Group. Though the Service promises to provide a variety of support options to the busy Direct Public Access Practitioner, it is also likely to be of enormous interest to sole practitioners and smaller chambers, of which there are many now specialising in Public Access.

“I am particularly interested in the Paralegal support and finance services that are offered as part of PX Chambers Services. Every Direct Access barrister will have experience of guiding a client through the minefield of the disclosure process and how costly that can be to the client if he or she gets it wrong. Now help is at hand for Bar and client alike. On the financial side, PX Chambers Services offers a variety of finance options to the paying client through its sister brand, Legal Cost Finance. For the Bar, the end of bad paying clients is at last in sight.”