Preferred candidate for the OLC Chair announced

Sir Michael Pitt, Chairman of the Legal Services Board (LSB), has today announced that Wanda Goldwag has been selected as the LSB’s preferred candidate to the post of Chair of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC) after an open competition.
Ms. Goldwag, whose selection has also been approved by the Lord Chancellor, will now appear before the Justice Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny. Ms Goldwag would succeed Steve Green, whose term of office ends on 31 March 2017.
Sir Michael Pitt, Chairman of the Legal Services Board said:
“I am delighted to announce Wanda Goldwag’s nomination as Chair of the Office for Legal Complaints.
The Legal Ombudsman makes a real difference for consumers of legal services in England and Wales. It plays a vital part in the regulatory system and helps maintain the necessary standards of service we expect of legal services providers.
Wanda will bring essential skills and extensive experience to the OLC and subject to the report of the Justice Select Committee, be in a position to contribute immediately and significantly to the work of the Legal Ombudsman.
I would also like to thank Steve Green for the commitment and dedication he has shown to the Legal Ombudsman during his term in office.”