Preferred candidate for the OLC Chair announced

Sir Michael Pitt, Chairman of the Legal Services Board (LSB), has today announced that Wanda Goldwag has been selected as the LSB’s preferred candidate to the post of Chair of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC) after an open competition.

Ms. Goldwag, whose selection has also been approved by the Lord Chancellor, will now appear before the Justice Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny. Ms Goldwag would succeed Steve Green, whose term of office ends on 31 March 2017.

Sir Michael Pitt, Chairman of the Legal Services Board said: