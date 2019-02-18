Planning inquiry expert to speak at annual barristers’ chambers seminar

A planning expert will give advice on how to prepare for planning inquiries at a leading seminar being hosted by legal experts from a renowned barristers’ chambers.

Inspector Phillip Ware, who joined The Planning Inspectorate nearly 25 years ago, has accepted an invitation to join a panel discussion at its Annual Planning Seminar, to be held at Birmingham’s ICC on March 25.

Phillip will join specialist planning barristers, Christopher Young QC and Satnam Choongh, for a lively discussion on the effective preparation for an inquiry and the ‘dos and don’ts’ of inquiry practice.

For the last 12 years, Phillip has almost exclusively undertaken inquiries, including housing schemes, wind farms, solar farms, employment and retail proposals and CPOs.

He also manages a group of inspectors dealing with local plan examinations, national infrastructure proposals, trees, high hedges, compulsory purchase work as well as s78 appeals.

The much-anticipated annual seminar highlights current and future issues of planning law and practice and aims to provide essential updates for planning professionals, including consultants, planning officers, lawyers, developers, surveyors and architects.

Last year’s seminar attracted a record attendance, with 350 delegates representing 150 firms.

Peter Goatley, of No5 Barristers’ Chambers, said: “We are delighted that Phillip will be joining us for our annual seminar. The panel will look at planning inquiries post the Rosewell Review and how to make best use of the inquiry process.”

The Rosewell Review examined how planning inquiries could be improved to ‘significantly reduce the time taken to conclude planning inquiries, while maintaining the quality of decisions’.

Peter added: “We believe Phillips’s views will certainly be illuminating and there will be the opportunity for the audience to participate in a Q&A session.”

This year’s seminar, chaired by Richard Kimblin QC, will see 15 members of No5 Barristers’ Chambers’ Planning & Environment group address more than 300 delegates.

The seminar will also have an informative look at the Green Belt, asking whether it still serves a relevant planning purpose. Brexit will also figure, along with topical issues such as development management, including Habitats Regulations Appropriate Assessment and Clean Air, heritage and housing delivery issues.

The use of virtual reality and other technologies in the planning application and appeals process will also be discussed, along with recent case law that affects planning and environmental issues.

Booking is now open for the seminar. For further details visit https://www.no5.com/seminars/464-annual-planning-seminar-2019-birmingham/