New debt recovery initiative for the Bar launched

Specialist law firms appointed to new Bar Council panel

A new debt recovery panel to help barristers get the money they are owed from professional clients has been launched today by the Bar Council, the representative body for barristers in England & Wales.

Two law firms who specialise in this area have been appointed to the new panel, with more expected to sign up. Thrings LLP and Veale Wasborough Vizards (VWV) LLP are the first firms to join the panel, providing assistance to any member of the Bar seeking to recover debts from professional clients.

Announcing the new initiative today, Andrew Langdon QC, Chairman of the Bar, said: “The debt recovery panel will be an essential service for many barristers. As most of us are self-employed, income is essential to our livelihoods. Balanced against that is the need to maintain long-term commercial relationships with our professional clients. With that in mind, the law firms on the panel are adept at handling the sensitivities around debt recovery and are able to handle the recovery of fees owed to barristers delicately. We want barristers to know they can turn to this service with the confidence that their case will be handled with care.

“This is one of a number of initiatives we have taken to provide a practical service to rank-and-file members of the Bar.”

The panel provides a choice of payment options, with firms working on a no win no fee basis as well as at fixed up front rates giving barristers choice, depending on their individual preference and circumstances. Some firms on the panel will offer discounts or additional services to those barristers who pay the Bar Council’s Bar Representation Fee (BRF).

In 2015, the Bar Council closed its Fees Collection service following the introduction of Standard Contractual Terms in January 2013, the introduction of which was to avoid instructions being taken on non-contractual terms. Since the Bar Council can no longer assist with unpaid fees, it is providing this panel of solicitors’ firms who provide debt-recovery services and come recommended by clients. The panel is not an exclusive list of those offering debt-recovery services for the Bar and the Bar Council welcomes further recommendations from barristers and chambers for further additions to the panel.

