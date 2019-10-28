Media and legal experts to shine a light on how law practices and the media can work together

A Birmingham barristers’ chambers is hosting an event, that aims to increase trust between the legal and the media worlds, on behalf of two groups that are working hard to promote a diverse Bar in the Midlands.

Women in Criminal Law (WICL), a group created to promote and support professional women throughout the criminal justice sector, and Midland Circuit Women’s Forum (MCWF), a group promoting a thriving and diverse Bar in the region, are staging the event on November 20 which will feature top BBC journalists.

No5 Barristers’ Chambers, in Steelhouse Lane, is providing the venue for the informal gathering which will look at how, in an age of social media interaction, legal practices can work effectively with the media. It will provide an opportunity for attendees to discover what journalists find useful and what legal professionals would like to see in terms of reporting,

The interactive evening is aimed at barristers and solicitors and will examine all platforms of reporting from print journalism to blogs and television interviews.

The panel will comprise Anne Delaney, Senior Producer, Sian Lloyd, Midlands Correspondent, Steve Lammiman, Senior Camera Journalist and Phil Mackie, Correspondent.

They will be joined on the panel by The Hon Mrs Justice Carr, who was newly appointed as a Lady Justice of Appeal in 2019, together with Mrs Justice Lambert.

Michelle Heeley QC, a founder member of the Midlands branch of Women in Criminal Law, said: “The BBC approached us as they felt the two professions had a lot that they could offer one another.

“The event is about increasing trust between journalists and the legal profession, working on how we can benefit each other. It will allow the professions to learn from each other, hopefully with some tips for practical media relation skills.

The event will also have a video link to KCH Garden Square Nottingham, who are also sponsors of the event, along with No5 Barristers’ Chambers, The 36 Group, MCWF and Clayton Solicitors.

Michelle added: “We are very grateful to The 36 group and Clayton Solicitors for their continued support of the groups.”