Lord Chancellor Response to Supreme Court judgment on Article 50.

Lord Chancellor Elizabeth Truss has today issued a statement following the Supreme Court judgment on Article 50.

The eleven justices of the Supreme Court heard evidence over four days in December before handing down their judgment today. The Lord Chancellor called the justices “people of integrity and impartiality”, and pledged that the government will respect the decision of the highest court in the country.

Responding to the judgment, Lord Chancellor Elizabeth Truss said:

“Our independent judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law and is vital to our constitution and our freedoms. The reputation of our judiciary is unrivalled the world over, and our Supreme Court justices are people of integrity and impartiality.

“While we may not always agree with judgments, it is a fundamental part of any thriving democracy that legal process is followed. The government has been clear that it will respect the decision of the court.”