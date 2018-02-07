London barrister relocates to the North and joins Exchange Chambers

London barrister Brynmor Adams has relocated to the North and joined fast-expanding Exchange Chambers in Manchester.

Called to the Bar in 2008, Brynmor joins Exchange Chambers from Five Paper. He specialises in property and public law with particular expertise in cases where these two areas interact such as in the fields of social housing and local government. He frequently deals with the impact of human rights and equality law on these sectors.

Chambers & Partners 2018 describes him as a “talented up-and-coming junior” who is “brilliant on his feet and good at technical arguments”, while the Legal 500 describes Brynmor as “a very astute, confident advocate.”

Brynmor’s property practice ranges from trusts of land and real property through to landlord and tenant matters. He is experienced in private and public sector property disputes. He has appeared on numerous occasions before the Property Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal in leasehold and land registration disputes, and on appeals to the Upper Tribunal.

Brynmor’s clients include a wide range of public bodies and local authorities. He is a member of the Attorney General’s Panel of Counsel, which enables him to represent central government departments. He frequently represents the government in judicial review proceedings in the High Court and UTIAC.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Brynmor Adams said:

“Exchange Chambers is a progressive, forward-thinking Set with strength in depth across the board. It has recognised expertise in my core practice areas and its Local Government and Social Housing team is one of the best in the country.

“I’m looking forward to further developing my practice at a Chambers with a well-deserved reputation for excellence and geographical coverage across the Northern and North-Eastern Circuits.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Brynmor is a highly-regarded barrister who has established a very successful practice in London.

“His expertise complements existing departments within Chambers and we are looking forward to helping him expand and develop his practice throughout the North and nationally.”

Exchange Chambers has over 170 members including 17 silks.