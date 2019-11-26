Latest First 100 Years film premieres – Dame Elizabeth Gloster QC and Khatun Sapnara

Dame Elizabeth Gloster QC who in 2010 became the first woman judge in charge of the Commercial Court. In this film she tells how she was turned down for a tenancy by one set because they didn’t take women, despite the fact that she’d had a successful pupillage and had built up a strong practice. When she questioned this she was told: “The wives of members of chambers wouldn’t like it in case their husbands make passes at you or you seduce them.” She also talks about how she has never managed to get her work-life balance right.

The film can be viewed here and is kindly sponsored by Simmons & Simmons.

Khatun Sapnara, the first person of Bangladeshi origin to hold a judicial position when she was appointed a Recorder in 2006. In 2018, Khatun became a circuit judge. In the film she talks of fleeing her village in Bangladesh in the aftermath of civil war to come to London. She was aged six and didn’t speak a word of English. Yet this was the beginning of her realising it was important people knew their rights and could advocate for themselves “…because there was an awful lot of discrimination.”

The film can be viewed here and is kindly sponsored by Wilkie Farr & Gallagher