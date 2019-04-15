Keri Tayler joins No5 Barristers’ Chambers Public Law Group

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is delighted to welcome Keri Tayler, a Court of Protection specialist, to the Public Law Group.

Ian Brownhill, joint head of the Court of Protection team said: “We are delighted to welcome Keri to our ranks. She has a wealth of experience from time both in private practice and in-house and in addition to her strong advocacy understands the pressures upon instructing solicitors and departments and provides helpful informed advice.

“In addition to her CoP work, Keri has experience in other public law areas, and amongst others these include education cases, inquests and judicial reviews concerning local authorities.

“She will join a talented band at No5 committed to providing the highest standards of service to our clients”.