Ian Whitehurst joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has continued its expansion with the arrival of criminal and regulatory specialist Ian Whitehurst as a new member.

Called to the Bar in 1994, Ian joins from 7 Harrington Street Chambers in Liverpool. He specialises in heavyweight criminal and fraud work with an emphasis on homicide, drug trafficking, tax fraud, regulatory and confiscation law and is ranked by both the Legal 500 and Chambers UK.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Ian Whitehurst said:

“I am delighted to join the Northern powerhouse, Exchange Chambers. I am looking forward to further developing my practice, which focusses on serious crime, fraud and regulatory work, at such a dynamic and progressive Set.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Ian is well-known to Chambers and his wide-ranging expertise complements our existing strengths. His practice is a natural fit and we look forward to working with him for years to come.”