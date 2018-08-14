Gordon Cole QC secures acquittal for England cricketer Ben Stokes

England cricketer Ben Stokes, represented by Gordon Cole QC from Exchange Chambers, has been found not guilty of affray.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court acquitted the 27-year old Durham all-rounder after he gave evidence saying he had acted in self-defence.

Mr Stokes was on trial alongside Ryan Ali, 28, who was cleared of the same charge.

A third man, Ryan Hale, 27, was acquitted of the charge last Thursday on the directions of the judge, Peter Blair QC.

Defending Mr Stokes, Gordon Cole QC told the jury it was up to the prosecution to prove he had not acted in self-defence, but there were gaps in the evidence that should cause the jury to be “massively concerned”.

He said Mr Stokes had been consistent that he had acted in self-defence from the moment of his arrest, which happened after a night out with his teammates after England’s victory over the West Indies in a one-day match in the city. Gordon Cole QC also questioned if his client had been the focus of the prosecution because of his status.

Gordon Cole QC was instructed by Paul Lunt at Brabners.