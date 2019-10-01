Exchange Chambers is ‘the premier set in the North’ says Legal 500

Exchange Chambers is ‘the premier set in the North’ with ‘tremendous strength in depth’ while its members are ‘very knowledgeable, experienced and capable‘ with ‘excellent technical knowledge‘ according to this year’s Legal 500.

In awarding Chambers 86 individual rankings and confirming its Tier 1, Leading Set status on both the Northern and North Eastern circuits, the Legal 500’s research continues a stellar 2019 for Exchange.

Earlier this year, the Set announced record turnover of £33.1 million for 2018 / 2019 financial year – a rise of 7.5% on last year’s £30.8 million. Exchange Chambers is also “actively exploring opportunities in London” and investing in its future with the launch of a pupillage academy.

Said Tom Handley, CEO at Exchange Chambers:

“We are delighted with our rankings in this year’s Legal 500. It is a great credit to the quality of our silks and juniors across the North.

“It has been a very positive twelve months with all our departments performing strongly. The multi-disciplinary nature of Chambers is driving high quality instructions across the board.”

