Disclosure, litigants in person and a 1964 miscarriage of justice

Bar Council Legal Reporting Awards: Winners announced

The winners of the 2018 Bar Council Legal Reporting Awards have been announced today by the Bar Council, the representative body for barristers in England & Wales.

The competition is open to print/online and broadcast journalists in recognition of the media’s role in promoting a greater understanding of the law to the public.

Entries to this year’s awards were of an exceptionally high standard.

Judging the 2018 awards were outgoing Chair of Bar 2018, Andrew Walker QC, current Chair of the Bar, Richard Atkins QC and the current Chair of the Bar Council’s Young Barristers’ Committee (YBC), Athena Markides.

The winners are:

Broadcast media category:

Alys Harte, Allan Urry, Gail Champion, Clive Coleman