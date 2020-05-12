Del Canto Chambers welcomes former judge Josep Galvez

London – 12 May 2020 – Del Canto Chambers is pleased to announce that Josep Galvez has joined Chambers. A former judge in chancery and civil matters, Josep specializes in litigation and arbitration, adding a great deal of strength in depth to Del Canto Chambers’ existing offering.

Josep’s experience spans a wide range of industries, including commercial, real estate, banking & finance and corporate litigation, and his practice focuses particularly on contentious business matters. Josep has extensive experience in cross-border disputes handling multi-jurisdictional teams and has particularly strong knowledge on disputes relating to Spain and Latin America.

Josep is the latest addition to a growing team at Del Canto Chambers, which is developing its international litigation and arbitration offering. The set comprises dual-qualified UK and Spanish barristers who have gathered significant experience across multiple jurisdictions and are bringing that expertise over to London – one of the world’s prime destinations for litigation and alternative dispute resolution.

Head of Chambers, Leon Fernando Del Canto, comments: “As a continuation of our strategy to recruit excellence in international litigation and arbitration, and support increasing demand from the Spanish and Latin American markets, we are excited to welcome Josep. Del Canto Chambers handles the most complex multi-jurisdictional cases and Josep’s experience reinforces our unparalleled offering in cases where the stakes are financially very high.”

Josep has been awarded ‘Leading Arbitration and Mediation Lawyer’ in Spain by Best Lawyers© in 2020 and he advises and represents clients in court and out-of-court commercial disputes. Josep is also a professor of International Private Law at the Universitat de Barcelona.

About Del Canto Chambers

Founded in Spain in 1981, Del Canto Chambers’ London office opened in 2006. The set offers international tax and legal services to private clients and businesses in the UK, Spain, the Middle East and Latin America and has successfully provided tax and legal advice in over 500 international cases.

The set comprises dual-qualified tax lawyers who have been called to the Bar in both England and Spain and are regulated by the Bar Standards Board in England and the Madrid Bar in Spain.

Del Canto Chambers is the go-to set for all international tax and legal matters, but it is their unparalleled legal and tax expertise in all matters relating to Spain that sets them apart, making them counsel of choice for London-based direct access clients, solicitors and tax advisers.

Del Canto Chambers’ international tax and legal expertise covers corporate tax & legal services, alternative dispute resolution, charity law and intellectual property law spanning the whole of the European Union as well as all Arab-speaking countries.

