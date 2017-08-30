Crown Prosecution Service’s Principal Crown Advocate joins Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has further strengthened its eighty-strong criminal department with the arrival of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Principal Crown Advocate for Greater Manchester, Mark Kellet.

Mark, who was called to the Bar in 2000, was originally a member of 18 St John Street Chambers. He joined the CPS in 2007 and was one of just two Principal Crown Advocates for the North West.

His extensive expertise includes homicide and mental health cases. He has prosecuted two cases involving the defence of insanity and is currently instructed in an attempted murder where the issue for trial is automatism/insanity arising from an alleged mental illness. He has also prosecuted numerous murder trials and pleas where the issue for trial/disposal is the Defendant’s mental functioning at the time of the killing and the need to impose a custodial sentence on mentally disordered offenders.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Mark Kellet said:

“I will always be grateful for the experience that I have gained as a Principal Crown Advocate, prosecuting the most complex and grave cases. It has also provided an opportunity to work with some extremely dedicated and talented solicitors and caseworkers. However, I have always believed that the self-employed Bar offers the best service to the Criminal Justice System. With its depth of experience and entrepreneurial organisation, Exchange Chambers provides the best opportunity to build on my experience and advance my professional objectives.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Mark is well known to a number of our members and his reputation and experience as the CPS’ Principal Crown Advocate speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to Chambers.”