Children law specialist with 35 years’ experience joins St John’s Buildings

After spending 35 years as a solicitor practising in children law, Andrew Mountain has transferred to the Bar and joined St John’s Buildings, becoming an integral part of its family law team.

Andrew is recognised as one of the top family and children law lawyers in the country. During his time as a solicitor Andrew provided services to both individuals and Local Authorities, and was an accredited member of the Law Society Children Panel. He has a wealth of experience which includes complex and high profile cases.

Having spent 14 years as an equity partner in a solicitors’ firm with one of the largest family law departments in the country, Andrew has represented children in the Rochdale sexual abuse scandal and the gang-related murder of police officers and family members in Greater Manchester..

Commenting on Andrew’s appointment, Chris Ronan, chief executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “Andrew has a vast amount of experience in Children Law and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Chambers. We ended 2019 by being named both Chambers of the Year and Clerking Team of the Year at the Family Law Awards. It’s great to begin 2020 with the announcement of a new member who will further strengthen our impressive reputation.”

Andrew added: “When I made the decision to transfer to the Bar, I knew that St John’s Buildings was the Chambers I wanted to join. Their reputation within family and child law is second to none, and the breadth of knowledge in the team means every case can benefit from a true expert in that area of law.

“I look forward to working with the excellent team already in place and supporting St John’s Buildings in maintaining its reputation as the best Chambers for family law.”