BSB authorises The University of the West of England to deliver new Bar training provision bringing the total number of providers to eight

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that it has authorised The University of the West of England (UWE) to deliver the vocational component of Bar training from September. It brings the total number of Authorised Education and Training Organisations (AETOs) for the vocational component up to eight with at least one more provider intending to seek authorisation.

Under the new Bar Qualification Rules, which came into force last year, all Bar training providers are required to apply to the BSB for authorisation in order to provide Bar training. Today’s announcement means that UWE has become an AETO for the provision of vocational training for the Bar, subject to it entering into a contract with the BSB, as all AETOs must do, in relation to the provision of the authorised courses.

The eight approved AETOs are:

BPP University;

Cardiff University;

The City Law School, City, University of London;

The Inns of Court College of Advocacy;

Northumbria University;

Nottingham Trent University;

The University of Law; and

The University of the West of England.

Most of the fees being charged by these AETOs for their Bar training provision are considerably lower than the fees previously charged for the outgoing Bar Professional Training Course.

Manchester Metropolitan University has also told the BSB that it intends to seek authorisation.

The process of authorisation for any potential AETO involves consideration by a BSB panel of detailed information provided by the AETO against the requirements of the Authorisation Framework. Details of all those who have now been authorised are published on the BSB’s website.

A BSB spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that UWE has been authorised to provide the vocational component of Bar training, adding to the choice of new courses beginning in September.”