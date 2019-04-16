Birmingham’s Senior Coroner to speak at No5’s Annual Inquest Seminar

Delegates will be given practical advice by a senior coroner who is due to give an insight into what is changing in the coronial world, including the use of less invasive CT scan post-mortems and the ‘medical examiner’ scheme.

Mrs Louise Hunt, Senior Coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, will be the keynote speaker at No5 Barristers’ Chambers’ Annual Inquest Seminar on 2nd May at Maple House in the city.

A range of talks from No5’s expert inquest counsel is lined up for delegates at the event, which is being chaired by Adrian Keeling QC.

Mrs Hunt is due to present practical points for lawyers based on what she has experienced from a coroner’s perspective.

Richard Grimshaw, inquests and clinical negligence barrister at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an experienced and well-regarded coroner as Mrs Hunt and believe her insights will be illuminating and comprehensive.

“The talks at the seminar have been specially selected with the hope that delegates who are more experienced will find the talks interesting and informative, whilst those who are newer to this field will gain a good grounding in inquest law. To facilitate this, we have this year introduced a choice of breakout sessions so that attendees can tailor the day to suit them and their practice.”

Richard will be joined by Gemma Roberts to give a ‘back to basics’ session that will look at getting it right in the coroner’s court, while Jodie Kembery will join him to look at how to make the most of pre-inquest review hearings in a practical session.

Michelle Heeley QC will examine issues of potential criminal liability which may arise from inquests, while Adrian Keeling QC and Jake Rylatt will give updates on inquests involving Article 2 of the European Convention.

Other speakers will include David Tyack, who will look at hospital deaths, Ian Brownhill, who will look at capacity and the coroner, Christopher Hopkins, who will give an update on the law surrounding causation and conclusions, including a topical update as to the conclusion of suicide and James Dixon will examine judicial review and what happens when things go wrong in the coroner’s court.

Limited spaces are still available. For more information on the event, visit: https://www.no5.com/events/annual-inquest-seminar-2019/