Bar Leaders prepare for no deal BREXIT

OVER 16,000 BARRISTERS TO RECEIVE ‘NO-DEAL’ PREPARATION PAPER FROM BAR LEADERS

The final version of this draft document will shortly be sent to all 16,000 barristers in England and Wales: https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/media/691631/181120_draft_preparing_for_a_no_deal_brexit.pdf

The representative body for barristers in England and Wales issued guidance today on what its members should do to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Whilst the authors agree that the likelihood of leaving the EU without a deal has receded slightly this week, they say it remains a ‘genuine risk’ as there would be no ‘transition cushion.’

Even if the Prime Minister’s plan is accepted by Parliament and the EU, barristers are reminded that the shape of any agreement on professional services is ‘extremely uncertain’.

Those who specialise in traditional EU or international practice areas, such as competition, state aid, public procurement, migration, Intellectual Property, and insolvency are likely already to be well informed, according to the paper.

But the authors warn that no-deal could also impact those working in family, personal injury, and even criminal cases where any of the key individuals such as victims and witnesses are in an EU member state.

Even barristers working on cases with no cross-border element could be affected if they involve domestic law which is derived from the EU, such as consumer or environmental protection, employment, or health and safety.

The paper also warns that even though the intention of the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 is to import EU law wholesale into UK law on Brexit day, such measures are subject to amendment, in many cases by statutory instrument.

‘This legislative structure’ say the authors, ‘inevitably gives rise to widespread uncertainty as to the likely amendments and repeals that will be made in a no deal situation.’