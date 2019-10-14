500 expert witnesses to meet to discuss phoney experts

Over the past year there have been several cases where the poor quality of expert evidence has been decisive in the outcome of a trial.

Lord Justice Gross will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Bond Solon Expert Witness Conference. He presided at the Court of Appeal in the case of Pabon [2018] EWCA Crim 420 – the LIBOR appeal. This judgment highlighted the misconduct of an expert witness who, in the words of Lord Justice Gross, “failed to comply with their basic duties as an expert.”

Narita Bahra QC, was instrumental in identifying the shortcomings of the expert which led to the collapse of a trail at the Southwark Crown Court involving carbon credits. The judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said of the expert: “Andrew Ager is not an expert of suitable calibre. He had little or no understanding of the duties of an expert. He had received no training and attended no courses. He has no academic qualifications. His work has never been peer-reviewed.”

Lord Woolf, who led in the creation of the Civil Procedure Rules in 1999, 20 years ago this year, will reflect on how well the rules have worked in improving standards of expert evidence.

Dr Gillian Tully, the Forensic Science Regulator,

Dr Gillian Tully, the Forensic Science Regulator, will talk about quality standards of forensic experts in the criminal courts.

