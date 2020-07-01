Responding to today’s publication of the official Diversity of the Judiciary 2022 Statistics, Mark Fenhalls QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“Once again, today’s statistics show that action is needed across the board to improve diversity in the judiciary.

“This report again confirms the worrying pattern that while candidates with Black and Asian backgrounds are disproportionately more likely to apply for judicial appointment, they are consistently less successful than their White counterparts. Until we understand why this is happening – whether there is a problem in the appointment process or whether the issue is experience of applicants, or both – we are going to struggle to address this significant problem.

“The quality of data is improving, and this provides a welcome opportunity for more effective and targeted interventions by the professions, the JAC, and the judiciary. At the Bar, we are encouraging targets on diversity, through chambers-led diversity programmes and a series of projects to help nurture a more diverse pipeline of successful applicants.”

The Bar Council has a programme of work aimed at increasing diversity and ensuring people from diverse backgrounds can secure the quality of work they need for career progression. For more information see: https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/support-for-barristers/equality-diversity-and-inclusion.html