Exchange Chambers would like to congratulate Lisa Linklater and Christopher Barnes on their appointment as Queen’s Counsel in the new Silk appointments announced by the Lord Chancellor this week.

In total, Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of 101 barristers and solicitors as new Queen’s Counsel in England and Wales. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill

and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

Lisa Linklater specialises in high value, legally and factually complex shareholder and partnership disputes, corporate insolvency and commercial litigation in the Business and Property Courts of the High Court of Justice. Lisa is recommended as Tier 1 by Legal 500 in Company and Insolvency and Band 1 by Chambers & Partners UK in commercial dispute resolution.

Christopher Barnes practises exclusively in the areas of personal injury, clinical negligence and related litigation, with significant experience of all levels of multi-track claims up to and in excess of £10 million. He has particular expertise in Military Claims and is consistently ranked as a leading junior by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 in the field of personal injury.

Commenting on their appointments, Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers, said:

“On behalf of everyone at Exchange I would like to congratulate Lisa and Chris. This recognition is very much deserved and is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication. They should be very proud.”

Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers at Exchange said;

“Congratulations to Lisa and Chris. I am delighted for both of them. They are both fantastic barristers and we are very grateful to have them as members of Exchange”

Exchange Chambers now has 23 silks and 196 members in total.