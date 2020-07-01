Christopher Katkowski QC is joining leading barristers’ set Kings Chambers as a member of the Planning and Environmental Group.

Chris – universally known as “Kit Kat” – is ranked as the top silk for planning in the most recent Planning Magazine Survey for Top Rated Planning Silks, an accolade he has achieved a record 11 times.

Planning magazine says of Chris that he “combines huge intellect with an unrivalled work ethic and a keen sense of humour” he has “the utmost charm” and “commands the highest respect of judges, inspectors, his peers, clients and even third parties” being “popular, approachable and successful“.

Head of Chambers, Paul G Tucker QC said, “This is the best possible news for the planning team at Kings Chambers and the whole of Chambers welcomes Chris joining us.”

Chris commented, “I’m really looking forward to carrying on doing the job that I love so much as a planning QC from my new home at Kings Chambers.”

Chris will continue to be based in London and once circumstances allow will hold meetings wherever works best for clients.

Chris will be clerked by Chief Clerk, Gary Smith and Senior Clerk, Mark Ronson.

Kings Chambers operates out of Chambers in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham and boasts 124 members including 22 silks.