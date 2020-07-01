By Amanda Hamilton, Patron, National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP)

Paralegals are to be found in many sectors, but their job titles don’t always include the word paralegal. There is a misconception that ‘paralegals’ are just law graduates who are waiting for a training contract or for an opportunity to complete the solicitors’ qualifying experience. In the minds of many employers, someone cannot be described as a ‘paralegal’ if they do not fulfil these criteria.

This is, of course, not correct. A ‘paralegal’ is an individual who has been trained and educated to perform legal tasks. They need not necessarily be a law graduate or training to be a solicitor or barrister. However, they may have been trained as a paralegal, or in-house, to perform certain ‘legal’ tasks.

There are plenty of paralegals who may well be qualified barristers or intend to become so, but for whatever reason, they are not practising. Maybe they have been unable to gain a pupillage or a training contract to be a solicitor. Instead, they may take on job roles as ‘paralegals’, or alternatively, set up in practice as a Paralegal Practitioner running their own firm.

Generally, there are plenty of people beavering away in-house, in all sorts of organisations in both public and private sectors who are performing legal tasks and who have knowledge of practice and procedure but who are not given the recognition they deserve.

I recently had to examine a CV of an applicant who was applying for a high-status professional membership category. This level of membership required the applicant to have a minimum of five years’ relevant legal experience.

On his CV he categorised four of those years as being employed as a ‘paralegal’. It wasn’t until I looked closely at the work he had done prior to this, that I realised that his experience included a further year of working as a paralegal even though his job description had been ‘Secretary’. This was evident from the description he had provided about his daily duties – these duties were more descriptive of a paralegal role than that of a secretary.

The difference

Duties such as answering phone calls and emails, opening files and filing documents are more likely than not to be work found in the job description of a secretary. However, as soon as you get into the realms of ‘legal research’, ‘legal drafting’ and ‘interviewing clients’ then clearly it holds more responsibility and as such can be construed to be more of a paralegal job role than anything else, as it requires legal know-how and knowledge of legal research and skills as well as legal procedure.

Why is it important?

There are numerous reasons why this should be significant for both employee and employer. Firstly, it gives the paralegal status and the clients that they may work with will be impressed and hopefully have more confidence in them and their employer. It also gives the paralegal an opportunity to join a professional membership body such as NALP which is the foremost paralegal membership body in the UK, and that looks good on any CV. Furthermore, from an employer’s perspective, to have NALP recognised ‘paralegals’ working in-house presents a more professional image to customers.

Recognising paralegals

This is simple. Does the work someone does involve any sort of legality? For example, are they involved in drafting or reviewing commercial contracts or employment contracts? Do they do any legal research to assist someone in their department? Are they involved in compliance or regulation involving ensuring that statutory criteria are met and adhered to? Are they involved in reviewing documents in relation to childcare proceedings?

If the answer to any of these questions is affirmative, then that employee could be a paralegal (the list of examples is not exhaustive).

Generally, being recognised as a ‘paralegal’ gives an individual self-respect in the work they do, as well as giving confidence to an employer that they are employing a NALP member who is an accredited and vetted professional.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amanda Hamilton is Patron of the National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP), a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

Web: http://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk

Twitter: @NALP_UK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalAssocationsofLicensedParalegals/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/amanda-hamilton-llb-hons-840a6a16/