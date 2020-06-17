The publication of the Intelligence and Security Committee (“ISC”) report on Russia (“the Russia report”)[1] on 21 July 2020 brought into sharp focus the prevalence of illicit Russian money and influence in the UK. The report has led many to question why, despite numerous legislative reforms, including the introduction of far-reaching investigative and enforcement powers, and the development of a strategic Economic Crime Plan,[2] it appears that the problem of foreign illicit wealth in the UK continues to present a near insurmountable problem for law enforcement agencies.

One such legislative change, much heralded at the time of introduction, is the Unexplained Wealth Order (“UWO”) or McMafia Order, as it has come to be known in the press. In light of the ISC’s findings and with the benefit of hindsight, insofar as presenting a cure-all to the problem of dirty money entering and already embedded in the UK economy, it is submitted that UWOs were mis-sold. Several stumbling blocks, both in practice and in principle, have become apparent since UK enforcement agencies began deploying these orders, giving rise to two questions that require addressing: how best can the problem of illicit finance in the UK be tackled?; and what role UWOs should play in that process?

A new world Order

UWOs, as introduced by the Criminal Finances Act 2017 (“CFA”)[3], are civil investigative tools that require a Politically Exposed Person (“PEP”) or a person suspected of involvement in serious crime to provide an account, supported by evidence, of the provenance of the asset(s) if valued at over £50,000. It is a criminal offence if, in purported compliance with the order, a person makes, knowingly or recklessly, a false or misleading statement. These amendments were some of the most significant in the history of the civil recovery regime and there was substantial optimism as to their potential to prevent the secreting of ill-gotten gains. By reversing the burden of proof, it was predicted that UWOs would become a valuable weapon in the arsenal of UK law enforcement agencies, in particular the NCA, in cases where illegitimate funds had already been integrated into the legitimate financial system.

The reality, as borne out in the nearly three years since the provisions entered into force, has cast doubt on the wisdom of such prophesying. The chasm between the public perception of UWOs and what they have achieved is stark. UWOs have scarcely been used in practice and, in those cases in which they have been used, the results have been mixed. To date just 15 UWOs have been obtained across four cases in respect of property with a value of £143.2m.[4] The Home Office predicted that UWOs would be used in 20 case per year resulting in millions of pounds in civil recovery.[5] In fact, until October 2020, there had been no corresponding civil recovery whatever. This can be attributed to the high costs associated with obtaining UWOs and the availability of attractive alternative measures in the form of Account Freezing Orders and Account Forfeiture Orders (“AFFOs”).[6]

High risk, higher costs

UWOs are litigated in the High Court and Director General of the NCA Lynn Owens was candid with the ISC in her assessment of the strain they can place on the NCA’s budget. High costs are not a barrier to high net worth individuals, who are prepared to enter into drawn out litigation to defend their assets and reputations and can often outmatch the Government funded NCA in terms of spending. The general rule that “costs follow the event” carries with it inherent risk in the High Court, and this risk materialised in April 2020 following the NCA’s defeat in the case of Baker.[7] Mrs Justice Lang discharged three UWOs in respect of properties totalling £80m and the NCA was ordered to pay costs of £1.5m. This bill equates to the predicted cost of UWOs over ten years and amounts to one third of the NCA’s international anti-corruption unit budget.[8]

AFFOs, contrastingly, are made in the Magistrates’ Court, free from the complex procedural requirements of the High Court, reducing both the length and cost of applications[9] and the Magistrates’ Court retains an overarching discretion as to the “just and reasonable” award of costs. While there remains some uncertainty as to what will be reasonable in cases involving successful challenge to an AFFO, it is far from certain that such a victory will guarantee a cost order against the relevant authority.[10]

Baker was also significant for the criticisms levied against the NCA. The properties in this case had been purchased through a complex web of offshore entities, believed to be traceable to a now deceased high profile Kazakhstani PEP. The High Court criticised the NCA’s focus on the complex but ultimately legitimate offshore purchasing structure and the consequential failure to explore “obvious lines of inquiry” and “cogent evidence” establishing a legitimate source of the wealth. It is now clear that the use of complex offshore structures or trusts is not, without more, sufficient to give rise to an “irresistible inference” of unlawful conduct.[11] Consequently, any use of UWOs in cases such as this will require a significant investment of investigative time to ascertain the legitimacy of the structures involved, and such demands may prove too onerous for the NCA to justify seeking an UWO in comparable cases.

The long road to recovery

In October 2020, the NCA announced its first civil recovery order stemming from an UWO obtained in respect of 8 properties held by UK businessman Mansoor Mahmood Hussain. This UWO was the first to be obtained solely on the basis of the individual’s alleged involvement in serious criminality. In purported compliance with the UWO, Mr Hussain submitted evidence to the NCA setting out the source of his funds. These explanations were rejected, and the evidence provided was used to identify further potentially recoverable properties.

It has been suggested that the NCA did not have sufficient evidence to mount a prosecution against Mr Hussain to the criminal standard, leading to the use of the UWO to negotiate a settlement with Mr Hussain whereby property with a value of nearly £10m was forfeited. Though settlement will not always be appropriate, in this case the NCA said it “not only meets our operational goals, but frees up our investigators and legal team to pursue other cases.”

Though difficult to draw conclusions from the outcome of a single case, it may be that some of the problems encountered in the use of UWOs against PEPs, in particular the complexities in the investigation of offshore finances, may be less pertinent in the context of a domestic criminal target, making UWOs a more promising means of targeting the proceeds of serious and organised crime. Whether this victory will embolden the NCA and lead to a rise in UWOs against similar targets remains to be seen.

New lines of attack

Though there does not yet appear to be consensus as to the solution, the Russia Report makes clear that the UK has a serious problem with dirty money. Any notion that UWOs alone could row back the damage already done was, respectfully, misguided. Often, having entered the UK, these funds of originally doubtful legitimacy are invested and reinvested to such a degree as to practically remove uncertainty as to their origins, thereby placing them beyond the reach of the UWO regime. A more encompassing approach is required.

The Russia report advocates tackling what it terms an “industry of enablers”; namely lawyers, accountants, estate agents etc, whose professional skills and reputations are exploited by those engaging in illicit financial dealings. As the role of UWOs evolves, perhaps shifting more towards the targeting of funds derived from serious criminality, the vacuum left in its place may be filled by an increase in regulation, investigation and enforcement in the professional industries that facilitate the use of illicit funds and their embedding within the financial system. Additionally, the NCA, in their written evidence to the ISC, argued in favour of amending the Sanctions and Anti Money Laundering Act 2018 to allow for greater use of targeted sanctions, noting their powerful disruptive effect.[12]

Though still in draft form before Parliament, the Registration of Overseas Entities Bill (“ROEB”) promises to increase transparency in the UK property market. This Bill, mentioned in the Queen’s Speech, would create a publicly accessible register containing information about the beneficial ownership of overseas entities that own UK property and may be of great value in overcoming the problem of complex offshore purchasing structures that serve to obscure beneficial ownership.

A future for UWOs?

Despite their limitations, UWOs remain a useful tool in appropriate cases. The lessons of the past year will no doubt have been heeded by the NCA. In light of the recent successful civil recovery obtained in the context of a domestic organised crime UWO, we may see an uptick in the deployment of these orders in cases involving serious and organised crime.

It is submitted that while there remains a place for UWOs, greater care is needed in target selection. Lessons must be learned from the outcome in Baker to avoid overreach and ensure only the advancement of watertight cases. However, these orders cannot be viewed as a panacea – the recommendations endorsed by the ISC and the spectre of the ROEB on the horizon may spell the beginning of a new enforcement chapter in the UK’s fight against dirty money and this is to be welcomed.

Neil Swift, Partner, and Katie Jones, Legal Researcher at law firm Peters & Peters

[1] Intelligence and Security Committee Russia Report, HC 632, 21 July 2020.

[2] https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/economic-crime-plan-2019-to-2022/economic-crime-plan-2019-to-2022-accessible-version.

[3] Which inserted new sections 362A-I into the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

[4] NCA, National Strategic Assessment of Serious and Organised Crime 2020, accessible here.

[5] Impact Assessment – Unexplained Wealth, p.3, accessible here.

[6] POCA 2002 ss.303Z1 – 303Z19.

[7] NCA v Baker [2020] EWHC Crim 822 (Admin).

[8] Sean O Neil, The Times, 13 July 2020, “£1.5m legal bill forces rethink over McMafia wealth orders”.

[9] As governed by the Magistrates’ Courts (Freezing and Forfeiture of Money in Bank and Building Society Accounts) Rules 2017.

[10] R (on the application of Perinpanathan) v City of Westminster Magistrates’ Court [2010] EWCA Civ 40.

[11] Permission to Appeal was refused on 17 June 2020.

[12] Intelligence and Security Committee Russia Report, HC 632, 21 July 2020 at 120.