Following discussions on the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention[1], which have been mainly long-winded and complex, there seems to be a standstill in the talks.

This circumstance has triggered nerves that the EU has entirely dismissed the UK’s proposal, uncertain about its future cross-border legal disputes.

Indeed, on May 4th 2020, the Commission conveyed to the EU Parliament and the Council its opposition to the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention under the pretext that, as the UK chose not to remain a member of the EU, the ‘Convention is only accessible to parties on a high level of mutual trust.’

Although it may seem a rather theoretical trifle, the Lugano Convention is a relevant international treaty between the EU with other European states that form the European Free Trade Association, including Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.

Although with some differences, the Lugano Convention is an excellent alternative to the EU regulation – singularly 1215/2012, the Brussels Recast[2] -, as it also provides a set of a standard system for cross-border disputes in civil and commercial matters,

In particular, the principal purpose of the Lugano Convention is double: on the one hand, to offer reliable and predictable means to determine which jurisdiction and court will hear a specific dispute. And, on the other hand, to provide a simplified recognition and enforcement of civil and commercial judgements.

Moreover, the Lugano convention also allows parties to agree to have their disputes heard in a particular jurisdiction, even if the case is not directly involved in that country.

While UK was a Member State of the EU, English law and London courts have certainly enjoyed a very significant benefit from the EU regulation. International companies could immediately enforce rulings from English courts all across the EU or chose this jurisdiction as the perfect legal venue for their legal disputes.

However, after Brexit, it seems clear that the EU will not support the UK in its decision to leave, and, among other aspects, to maintaining London as the jurisdiction for international disputes.

At least, not with the EU’s cooperation.

In a nutshell, not accessing the Lugano Convention framework means losing the harmonised EU-alike system, reverting to the regime before the UK entered into the EU. This essentially means that each country’s national laws will decide which court has jurisdiction over a legal matter and whether a judgment will be recognised and enforced.

This new scenario may lead to prominent complex and dysfunctional situations where courts from different countries may declare themselves competent to hear the same case (the infamous Italian Torpedo[3]).

In addition, parties may also face a lengthy process of recognition and subsequent enforcement of the judgment, significantly extending the timelines to the despair of the interested parties.

These circumstances are very well known by the EU officials who seem determined to ‘punish’ the UK in its decision to leave the union, in a clear warning of the painful consequences of those who may consider leaving the pack: biblical wilderness wanderings where thirst and hunger await.

Significantly, these problems in court proceedings do affect just the UK but for the EU as well.

Indeed, suppose there is no commonly agreed framework on jurisdiction and enforcement of judgments. In that case, it will affect one side of the Channel and the other, as asset recovery or enforcement of court judgments becomes more complex and costly for all parties involved, whether it is in London or Brussels.

Indeed, a blockade for the UK to accede to Lugano will lead to a significant increase in the cost of doing business also in the EU, as English law is traditionally preferred in international commerce and transactions worldwide.

This circumstance will often have a more significant impact on SMEs as small companies, without legal departments or access to sophisticated legal advice, shall bear the risks and costs involved.

Similarly, consumers are also at risk of losing out from the blockade. The Lugano Convention is based on the consumer’s residence, allowing consumers to obtain a legal remedy under this protective forum easily.

Deprived of this regime, consumers who buy across borders in the UK and the EU will be seriously disadvantaged.

They will find it much more difficult to enforce their rights by claiming in many cases in the jurisdiction where they purchased the goods or where the defendant is based, with a clear disadvantage, especially in terms of costs and efforts.

The lack of provisions in this regard in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement has given rise to legal uncertainty on civil and commercial justice. However, the EU must endeavour to issue its decision at the latest by April 8th, 2022, one year after the UK’s application.

Indeed, the current indecision on whether the UK will access Lugano affects quite more than having an explicit denial. The legal practitioners and the parties involved do not know what the applicable regime in the future will be, so they cannot adapt their advice properly.

In this sense, the persistence of this situation will continue to generate damage to businesses and individuals on both sides, which makes it advisable that the sooner the EU’s decision on the matter is clarified, the better.

Finally, if the UK does not become a party to the Lugano Convention, it may be possible to rely on the 2005 Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements[4], to which the UK acceded in its own right on January 1st 2021.

However, it is essential to mention that the Hague Convention is not as favourable as the previous EU regime or under the Lugano Convention.

On the contrary, it seems a very problematic regime in certain aspects.

For instance, the Hague covers exclusive jurisdiction agreements, i.e., it does not include non-exclusive jurisdiction agreements or asymmetric jurisdiction clauses where a party can access different jurisdictions depending on the dispute needs.

Similarly, clauses with optional dispute resolution systems such as arbitration or litigation are not allowed under the Hague Convention. Additionally, the judgment will not be recognised or enforced, nor any provisional protection relief measures, another crucial difference with the Lugano Convention.

Undoubtedly, the lack of access to the Lugano Convention is a matter of genuine concern for both the UK and the EU. A situation that must be put to an end as soon as possible for the common good of all parties involved.

Josep Galvez is a Former Judge, currently a London-based Del Canto Chambers member and Managing Partner of Litigation boutique Galvez Pascual in Barcelona.

[1] Convention on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters, done at Lugano, on the thirtieth day of October in the year two thousand and seven.

[2] Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters.

[3] Italian torpedo is a popular defence by which a party, under threat of being imminently sued, files court proceedings first before a jurisdiction with a reputation for a slow or inefficient judicial system, even with no connection to the case, frustrating the other party’s claim.

[4] Hague Convention of 30 June 2005 on Choice of Court Agreements concluded 30 June 2005.