A HISTORIC professional body renowned for training aspiring barristers has adopted a pioneering technology platform to support students considering a career in the world of law.

The Honorable Society of the Inner Temple, one of the four Inns of Court based in the heart of London, has formed a successful partnership with the leading edtech firm The Access Platform.

As around 400 students apply to join the Inner Temple each year, the collaboration will help instill confidence into prospective students who have the aspiration of becoming barristers.

The Inner Temple has been responsible for training barristers within England and Wales since the 14th century. To be called to the Bar and practise as a barrister in this jurisdiction, a person must belong to one of the four Inns.

Daisy Mortimer, Interim Outreach Manager commented that: “As an Inn with a global membership, we are passionate about strengthening and promoting the rule of law and creating a vibrant, diverse, legal community. Partnering with TAP is allowing us, as a small institution, to enhance our reach and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, has access to informed and insightful information from their peers.”

Prospective students wondering what life would be like as a barrister can now get their burning questions answered with just one click thanks to the technology developed by The Access Platform which is already being used by more than 100 institutions worldwide.

Nik Higgins, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at The Access Platform said: “We are so excited to be working with The Inner Temple and it is a privilege to collaborate with an institution that has helped thousands of people pursue their dream job in the world of law.

“Our platform gives students across the globe the confidence they need when making life-changing decisions about their future and so it’s great to work with another organisation also dedicated to helping people aspire to their dream goals.”

With the new pioneering platform, ambassadors at the Inner Temple are there to create connections and provide advice and support to anyone who may need it.

London-based firm TAP is on a mission to help educational institutions not only to attract but also connect and convert prospective students by using the power of online peer recruitment.