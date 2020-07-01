No5 Barristers’ Chambers is launching a campaign to raise awareness and money for the charity Stroke Association, following the experience of one of its members.

Medical negligence and personal injury barrister Matthew Brunning suffered a stroke at his home in November 2020, resulting in months of rehabilitation treatment involving occupational and speech therapy, as well as physiotherapy to regain motor functions.

A year into his recovery, Matthew is now back practising full-time, and wants to use his experience to raise money and awareness for the Stroke Association. With support from No5 and Harrison Clark Rickerbys Medical Accident Group, a series of fund-raising events are planned for the next 12 months.

This starts with the launch of a series of three week-long challenges during December, spanning the different aspects of rehabilitation therapies. Participants will be invited to share images and videos of themselves taking part in tongue twisters (speech therapy), juggling (occupational therapy) and balancing exercises (physiotherapy). Details of the challenges will be posted on No5’s and Harrison Clark Rickerbys’ social media channels each week, and everyone involved is encouraged to make a donation to the Stroke Association.

Matthew commented: “I was 48 years old when I had my stroke and I hadn’t considered myself at risk due to living an active, healthy lifestyle. Before this experience, I knew very little about strokes and the impact that they can have on someone’s life, especially the invisible nature of the longer-term effects. That’s why we are organising challenges to raise money and awareness for the Stroke Association, and the brilliant work that it does to support sufferers and their families.

“The challenges represent things that I used to take for granted before I suffered my stroke. My ability to talk, walk and participate in sports became severely limited, and it was months before I stopped suffering from fatigue. Thankfully, through my work with various therapists, I am able to partake (and complete) the challenges.”

The December challenges are the start of a series of events planned over the next 12 months, which will include a golf day at Edgbaston Golf Club, a quiz, and a sponsored walk. Anyone and everyone is encouraged to get involved, raising awareness and money for an important cause.

Matthew concluded: “Throughout my recovery, No5 have been incredibly supportive. When I originally returned back to work part time, the clerks ensured that my diary was organised so that I didn’t overwork myself, removing that aspect of stress from my life. The impact that a stroke can have on your mental health isn’t as well-talked about as other aspects, so this was a massive weight off my shoulders.

“The work that occupational therapists, speech therapists, and physiotherapists do in stroke recovery is astounding. But they are overworked and under-funded, which is why alongside generating awareness, we’re hoping to raise some funds to ensure others can benefit from the same treatment I had.”

To take part in Matthew’s challenges to raise money for the Stroke Association, please visit https://www.no5.com/media/news/no5-teams-up-with-medical-accident-group-to-launch-stroke-awareness-campaign/