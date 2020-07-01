ST JOHN’S Buildings has welcomed criminal barrister Suzanne Payne to its Liverpool Chambers, adding further expertise to its established criminal law team.

Previously a member of a Cardiff chambers, Suzanne regularly appears for the prosecution and defence in the Magistrates’ and Crown Courts in various criminal matters including domestic violence, sexual offences, possession with intent to supply and hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Called to the Bar in 2014, following 28 years with the police in Merseyside and South Wales, she brings with her an in-depth knowledge of police investigations and procedures following her various roles in uniform, CID, crime management and covert policing. Suzanne also has previous experience in the National Crime Squad, now National Crime Agency, instructing in surveillance techniques, disclosure and other covert policing tactics.

Suzanne will be a part of St John’s Buildings’ criminal law team which regularly appears in some of the most serious and complex cases on behalf of various prosecuting authorities, as well as undertaking high-profile and complex defence work. She will join more than 100 junior counsel and three Queens Counsel, operating nationally out of Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and Chester.

Chris Ronan, Chief Executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “With close to 30 years’ experience in police forces across the UK, Suzanne will add further expertise to our criminal team. Her passion for the law is exemplified by her extensive career in the police, and her move to the Bar. We look forward to welcoming her to chambers where she will strength our already reputable criminal law team.”

Suzanne Payne said: “St John’s Buildings has an established reputation as a leading chambers, with its criminal team widely recognised as one of the best. I’m very proud to be joining SJB and in particular to be able to work alongside such an accomplished team.”