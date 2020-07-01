In March 2020, the Supreme Court granted Google permission to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision allowing a representative claimant (Mr Lloyd) permission to serve out of the jurisdiction a representative claim (brought under rule 19.6 of the Civile Procedure Rules) (Lloyd v Google LLC [2019] EWCA Civ 1599). Now, with only limited time left in the Michaelmas Term, it seems unlikely that the Supreme Court will hear Google’s appeal before the end of the year. However, in the intervening time the lower courts are continuing to grapple with the complexities of representative actions.

A recent example is the decision in Jalla and others v Shell International Trading and Shipping Co Ltd [2020] EWHC 2211 (TCC) where the High Court continued to apply the strict test that claimants must have “the same interest” in order for a representative action to proceed.

Jalla v Shell: Background

The claim against Shell was issued in the name of Mr Jalla and Mr Chujor on their behalf and on behalf of a very large number of individuals (more than 27,500) and 457 communities in Nigeria that are alleged to have suffered damage as a result of an oil spill off the Nigerian coast in December 2011. Broadly, the claimants allege that Shell group companies are responsible for the oil spill. Shell is defending the claim on numerous grounds, including that no oil from the spill reached the Nigerian coastline or caused any damage.

Prior to the most recent decision in these proceedings, several hearings had already taken place. In March, the court handed down a judgment which addressed limitation and other issues concerning the “unsatisfactory state of the Claimants’ evidence“. The judge ordered a further hearing to address, amongst other things, the “representative” nature of the action.

Following the March judgment, Shell made an application to strike out the proceedings, submitting that the proceedings were not properly constituted as a representative action under CPR 19.6. Shell argued that Messrs Jalla and Chujor, and those they purported to represent, did not all have “the same interest” within the meaning of the rule and, therefore, the court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the claim as a representative action.

A further hearing, which gave rise to the latest judgment, took place in May 2020. However, before the hearing took place, the claimants issued fresh protective proceedings, which were broadly the same as the proceedings already on foot. Upon issuing the protective proceedings the claimants abandoned their individualised claims for damages in the present proceedings so that the main relief sought was remediation.

The protective proceedings were issued on behalf of each individual claimant (27,830) and on behalf of each of the Nigerian communities (including 22 new communities). Each individual claimant also claimed on behalf of each community of which they were resident. Messrs Jalla and Chujor were appointed “lead claimants” in the protective proceedings and claimed in a representative capacity on behalf of all the communities.

Messrs Jalla and Chujor then applied to consolidate the two proceedings. They submitted that the reason for taking this course of action was to remove what would otherwise be an obstacle to their being a representative action and to “streamline the case“. Rejecting the submission, the court concluded that the only reason that the protective proceedings had been issued was to attempt to circumvent Shell’s strike out application.

Decision: The same interest requirement

In its most recent decision, the court decided that, even though the claims of the Messrs Jalla and Chujor, and of those they sought to represent, raised some common issues of law and fact, the represented claimants did not satisfy “the same interest” requirement. Therefore, the representative elements of the proceedings were struck out, but the court allowed the individual claims to proceed.

In reaching its decision, the court considered that the key question in determining whether “the same interest” requirement is satisfied is whether the represented claims can be regarded as “subsidiary” to the main issue. On this occasion, the court found that they were not subsidiary. The represented claims would require individual evidence of damage as each claimant would likely allege that they had suffered loss in different ways and to varying degrees. This would also mean that Shell would likely be required to plead individualised factual and causation defences.

Usefully, this latest decision summarises the relevant principles concerning “the same interest” requirement under CPR 19.1(6) and it is clear from the line of authorities, to date, that the courts are adopting a strict approach when applying the relevant test.

In particular, the judgment in Jalla v Shell reinforces some of the key principles of ” the same interest” test applied in earlier decisions. For instance, the High Court in Emerald Supplier Ltd and others v British Airways Plc [2010] EWCA Civ 1284 also construed the test of “the same interest” narrowly. In a decision later upheld by the Court of Appeal, the High Court held that the represented class did not have the same interest and as such the requirements for bringing a representative action were not met. When considering the first instance decision, the Court of Appeal noted that the members of the class must have the same interest at all stages of the proceedings and not only when judgment is given.

Despite this strict approach there are numerous examples of claims proceeding as representative actions. The Lloyd v Google case is one of them. Another is Irish Shipping Ltd v Commercial Union Assurance Co PLC [1991] 2 QB 206, the Court of Appeal decided that the relevant insurance companies all had the same interest in the proceedings. Despite there being separate contracts of insurance with each subscriber insurer, all the contracts were on the same terms and each insurer was bound by the leading underwriter clause. Therefore, the defence of all the insurers was the same in that their obligations to the charterers who had originally taken out the insurance had not been transferred to the shipowner claimants.

Going forward

This recent decision in Jalla v Shell does highlight that the courts will not simply rubber stamp attempts to bring claims forward as class actions. This makes sense, because grouping claims together when there is a risk of significant divergence on the issues would be counter-productive from the point of view of effective case management.

However, the court, in this instance, underlined that “the same interest” requirement is statutory and is to be interpreted having regard to the overriding objective (meaning that cases should be dealt with justly and at proportionate cost). The requirement, therefore, for claimants to share the same interest should not be invoked as an “unnecessary technical tripwire“. The court’s reasoning on this point leaves scope for the courts to be pragmatic when determining whether future representative class actions should be allowed to proceed.

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Lloyd v Google, which allowed the claim to proceed as a representative action, was seen by many as a departure from the strict interpretation of the same interest requirement under CPR 19.6. Many argue this was a positive development as it shows the courts of England and Wales embracing class actions at a time when other jurisdictions are also taking steps to embed such actions in their procedure. For example, France has recently announced that it intends to replace its sector-based approach to class actions with a general regime which would see more organisations given the power to initiate a class action.

It is clear the claimants in Jalla v Shell intended to follow the path of Lloyd v Google but failed to clear the “same interest” hurdle. Therefore, all attention should be on Google’s appeal when it is eventually heard by the Supreme Court. Whatever the result, the Supreme Court’s decision will likely have a significant impact on the representative class action landscape at an important time when Britain seeks to establish itself post Brexit.

Abdulali Jiwaji is a partner and Johnny Shearman is a professional support lawyer in Signature Litigation’s London office. Ligia Bob is an associate in Signature Litigation’s Gibraltar office.