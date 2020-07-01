The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced that Professor Rebecca Huxley-Binns has been appointed to lead the independent review into the difficulties experienced by students who sought to sit the BSB’s centralised BPTC assessments in Civil and Criminal Litigation and Professional Ethics in August.

Professor Huxley-Binns is the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) at the University of Hull having previously held the role of Vice-Provost, Academic Enhancement, at the University of Law. Dr Sarabajaya Kumar, an expert in diversity and disability issues will work with Professor Huxley-Binns on the review. The review will report to the BSB’s Governance, Risk and Audit Committee, which is composed of independent non-executive directors, and will be undertaken independently of the BSB. The final report will be published by the BSB.

The review will cover all aspects of the delivery of the August 2020 exams including the handling of reasonable adjustments and the governance of the BSB’s decision making. The terms of reference are attached. In support of the review, Professor Huxley-Binns will offer an open invitation to make representations. She will also hold a series of meetings to capture views on the exams. Information about the review and how it will be conducted can be found here https://www.2020bptcexamsreview.co.uk/.

Announcing the appointment, Mark Neale, the Director General of the Bar Standards Board said: “The final figures confirm that a majority of students were able to sit these exams but I can only repeat how sorry we are that so many students were unable to complete them.

Clearly there are lessons to be learned by the Bar Standards Board and I am delighted that Professor Huxley-Binns will conduct this review for us and that she will have the expert advice of Dr Sarabajaya Kumar. The review will be independent of the BSB and I would encourage anyone who is interested in this issue and anyone who was affected by the difficulties experienced in August to contribute to the review.”

ENDS