The set is investing in a complete reorganisation of the chambers’ internal space to create a high quality new environment to support flexible working patterns and an increasing number of remote hearings.

The refurbished premises will feature a barristers’ lounge and study to support agile working, and dedicated case rooms and phone booths for remote conferences and hearings.

There will be an external face lift for the building’s entrance and flexible meeting rooms will also be introduced alongside a south-facing roof terrace and bar. A new ventilation system will also be installed throughout the building to enhance airflow.

Refurbishment work is scheduled complete by the end of the year. While the work takes place PLP will be temporarily relocating to Avenue HQ in Leeds.

PLP head of chambers, James Murphy, said: “Our goal is to further enhance our reputation as an excellent, vibrant and progressive chambers alive to the needs of its clients and colleagues. It is our shared purpose to make a positive difference in all we do through expert advice and advocacy, excellent client care, and by being the place were talented people want to work.

“That is why we are investing to create an excellent new working environment to meet the evolving needs of our colleagues and clients. It’s a very exciting project and we are looking forward to moving into our newly-refurbished premises later this year.”

Leeds-based Bowman Riley Architects designed the new workspace, which is being fitted-out by Bradford-based Hurst Stores & Interiors. Shelby Group, a construction consultancy based in in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, has been appointed to manage the delivery of the project.

Formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers in Leeds and Plowden Chambers in Newcastle, PLP is home to 109 members. In addition to its presence in Leeds, the set also has chambers on Lombard Street in Newcastle.

PLP specialises across seven key practice areas. These comprise personal injury and clinical negligence; family; employment; chancery and commercial; court of protection; insurance; and litigation costs and funding.

Last year, PLP was named Regional Bar – Set of the Year by The Legal 500 UK Awards. PLP is ranked as a tier-one set by The Legal 500 for its personal injury; clinical negligence; family and children law; employment; chancery probate and tax practices.

