The Bar Standards Board, the Solicitors Regulation Authority and CILEx Regulation have today published new guidance designed to ensure standards for solicitors, barristers and CILEX Advocates working in the Coroners’ Courts. This includes:

A set of competences which spell out the standards expected of lawyers by the regulators and the public

Guidance and other resources to help make sure that the standards are met.

The new guidelines have been introduced in response to concerns about the standards of practice among some lawyers in the Coroner’s Court. In particular, issues about the adversarial approach adopted by some lawyers, and reports from the charity INQUEST on the experience of bereaved families in Coroner’s Court cases.

The competences complement the existing wider professional competency statements from regulators and set targeted expectations for lawyers working in the Coroner’s Court. The competences cover:

Law and procedure

Dealing with vulnerability

Communication and engagement

Raising awareness of key organisations

The Chief Coroner for England and Wales, HHJ Teague QC, said: “It is important that the competencies for lawyers practising in inquests are met. They are important for effective advocacy and reflect the particular and unique challenges lawyers face in inquests. Also, since they helped develop them, coroners will be vigilant in ensuring those before them are meeting the expected standards.”

Coroners will be encouraged to address practice that falls short of these competences either during the hearing itself or through raising their concerns with the relevant regulator.

In developing the resources, the regulators have worked closely with the Chief and Deputy Chief Coroners, practitioners, the Ministry of Justice, and bereaved families. They will also continue to work with these groups to evaluate the impact of the new guidelines and ensure that they are addressing the concerns identified.