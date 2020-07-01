Paul Johnson from Exchange Chambers in Manchester has been reappointed to Sport Resolutions’ Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators for a further three years.

Sport Resolutions is an independent, not-for-profit, dispute resolution service for sport based in the United Kingdom.

Its Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators includes many of the top legal, financial, medical, safeguarding and sport administrator professionals working in sport. All are appointed to the Panel in accordance with criteria set by the Panel Appointments and Review Committee. As one of the leading mediators in the UK, Paul has been on Sport Resolutions’ Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators for the last fourteen years.

Having mediated in excess of 900 disputes, Paul has a wealth of experience in many types of disputes across a wide range of areas.

He has been listed as a Leading Mediator in Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 since 2008 and is presently ranked as one of the top barrister mediators in the UK, having been named in the Legal 500’s Hall of Fame for the last three years.