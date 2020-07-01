7th April 2022 (London): McNair Chambers announced today it is expanding to open a global headquarters in London led by the renowned QC Khawar Qureshi under the new brand name of McNair International. The milestone move reflects the significant and increasing demand for McNair’s unrivalled experience in international and commercial law.

Founded in 2008 at the Qatar Financial Centre, McNair was the first ever barristers’ chambers established outside of England & Wales. Its new global headquarters at Middle Temple will be based in the heart of London’s legal district, within walking distance of the Royal Courts of Justice.

Announcing the move, Khawar Qureshi QC who is leaving Serle Court London to base himself entirely at McNair International stated: “International legal disputes are becoming more complex and competitive in the face of today’s significant geopolitical and economic uncertainty. My move, and the creation of McNair International is a reflection of the team being exceptionally busy on arbitrations seated all over the world, as well as engagement on litigation and International law matters. Welcoming our new team of highly experienced international law and arbitration specialists reinforces McNair International’s pre-eminent position for commercial and State entities seeking to resolve disputes, whether in emerging or established markets.”

Dominic Dowley QC, a leading litigation Silk and two Serle Court senior juniors are part of the expanding McNair team, as well as leading specialists in International Law and Arbitration from Switzerland, the USA, Africa, and the Far East.

Last month, McNair also took on Daniel Greineder who was formerly a partner at the Swiss-Korean arbitration boutique Peter & Kim. Commenting on his move, Daniel said: “I am delighted to join McNair International as it continues to expand its focus on international arbitration matters. Given McNair’s outstanding reputation and achievements, not least in terms of high profile litigation and arbitrations, today’s announcement confirms McNair is consolidating a great offering for clients the world over.”

Others who have recently joined include the former Head of International Assistance at the UK Serious Fraud Office, Anthony Wilson, who is in charge of the group focusing on Sanctions, Fraud and Regulatory Disputes.

Robert Volterra, Managing Partner of Volterra Fietta, said: “Khawar has brought together a stellar array of international talent. His own outstanding reputation as a formidable advocate with vast and unrivalled experience across many areas of practice makes the McNair team very appealing to clients.”

McNair’s Head Khawar Qureshi QC has successfully developed an outstanding reputation in handling high value commercial litigation, International law and arbitration matters, having acting for or against more than 60 States including the USA, India and Argentina, as well as on behalf of the UK Government on hundreds of high profile and sensitive matters as an “A” Panel Treasury Counsel for 6 years before taking Silk.