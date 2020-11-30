The Queen has appointed Peter Mark Cawson QC from Exchange Chambers to be a Specialist Civil Circuit Judge at the Business and Property Courts in Manchester on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, the Right Honourable Robert Buckland QC MP and the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon.

The appointment takes effect from 30 November 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Mark Cawson QC said:

“I very much look forward to the challenge of sitting as a Judge of the Business and Property Courts in Manchester, but will leave behind many good colleagues and friends at Exchange Chambers who I will greatly miss.

“My almost 20 years at Exchange Chambers has been a highlight of my career. I am very grateful to the clerks and other staff for all their help over the years, and I know that I leave Chambers in very good shape, and in very good hands for the future.”

Said Bill Braithwaite QC, Head of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“As deputy Head of Chambers, Mark has been an integral part of our management team. On behalf of everyone at Chambers, I would like to thank him for his commitment, integrity and support.

“A fine ambassador for both Chambers and the Bar, we wish him well on the Bench, where he is sure to excel.”

Said Jonathan I’Anson, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers:

“Mark is an outstanding barrister who has long been recognised as one of the Northern Circuit’s leading commercial silks.

“He moves to the Bench with our best wishes and sincere thanks for the immense contribution he has made to Chambers over the last two decades.”

Nick Buckley, Senior Clerk at Exchange Chambers in Manchester has clerked Mark Cawson QC for the last fifteen years. He said:

“Mark is widely respected across the whole Circuit and beyond. He is an exceptional barrister and an even better person.

“During my time at Exchange, he has been a source of constant support, both personally and professionally. I am extremely grateful for his guidance over the years.”

Added Nick:

“While Mark will be greatly missed by everyone at Chambers as well as those who have instructed him over many years, he will be a huge asset to the Business and Property Courts in Manchester. We wish him and his family every success for the futur