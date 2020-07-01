A Manchester QC from Kings Chambers has been selected as part of a crack team of experts tasked with promoting UK legal services in the Middle East.

The team of experts has been set up by the Ministry of Justice and is being led by Government Minister Lord Wolfson QC.

On Monday, 28 industry leaders embarked on a week-long trade mission. Other delegates in attendance include the President of the Law Society and Chair of the Bar Council.

The team’s mission is to showcase the nation’s legal services on an international stage with the trip expected to generate considerable in new business for the sector. This is testament to Sam’s commitment and work, and that of Kings Chambers, to the UAE.

Sam Karim QC, said

“This is the first trade mission on this scale, and I am incredibly proud to have been selected as part of the team. Our role is to showcase the UK’s excellent legal sector and explore opportunities in countries including the UAE, Qatar and Israel.”

The trade mission has been organised as part of the UK’s international brand marketing campaign, GREAT, to promote the best of the UK abroad.

The trade mission follows the launch of a 14-week consultation by the Department for International Trade to seek views on a trade deal between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Last year, GCC – which comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – spent £233 million on UK legal services.

Kings Chambers operates out of chambers located in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. The set comprises more than 120 barristers including 19 Queen’s Counsel and combines advisory work with litigation and advocacy services.